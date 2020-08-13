Plans to expand the Northwest Washington Fair in Lynden to 10 days next year have some officials concerned because the dates could overlap with the Skagit County Fair.
Skagit County Fair manager Aric Gaither on Aug. 7 sent a letter — also signed by the three Skagit County commissioners — to the Northwest Washington Fair Board president expressing concern about the “huge negative impact” the expansion could have.
Having both fairs going at the same time could potentially force vendors, entertainers and fans to choose between the two events. It asks that the idea be reconsidered.
Northwest Washington Fair CEO Chris Pickering told the Skagit Valley Herald that a decision regarding expansion was made this week and will be announced at 1 p.m. Monday. When asked if different fair dates would be considered, he said the board was informed of Skagit’s concerns and again referred to Monday’s announcement.
Gaither said he hopes both fairs can cooperate as they have in the past. Many food vendors and other exhibitors usually have a presence at both fairs, but would likely skip Skagit County if they had to choose, he said.
The Skagit County Fair, which attracts about 25,000 people each year, is dwarfed by the larger fair in Lynden, he said.
“It’s hard to compete on a regional level,” Gaither said. “ ... The little guy is not going to win.”
Gaither said that losing even one-third of his vendors in 2021 would likely push the fair into the red, putting its future at risk.
“We want to continue the tradition of respect between fairs,” he said.
Despite being under Skagit County government, Gaither said the fair is funded fully by its own revenue — without tax dollars. As such, the profit margins are slim, he said.
With both 2020 fairs canceled, he acknowledged the desire to try to make up for lost revenue.
While Skagit County could move its own fair dates, it would mean encroaching on a fair in another region, said Skagit County Commissioner Ron Wesen.
“If we move one way or the other, we’d be stepping on someone else’s dates,” he said.
He said the commissioners have reached out to Whatcom County Executive Satpal Sidhu to see if anything can be done.
Pickering said Northwest Washington Fair officials surveyed potential vendors and reached out to potential service providers. He said the sound-system provider expressed ability to staff both fairs, and in other cases said the fairs use different vendors.
But he said Skagit County’s concerns have been relayed to the Northwest Washington Fair Board of Directors.
“We take everything seriously. All commentary and emails were provided to our board. Everything was taken into consideration,” he said.
