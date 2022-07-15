SEDRO-WOOLLEY — An impressive sign of metal, wood and stone has greeted visitors to the Veterans Community Plaza since 2020.
What greeted visitors once they ventured past the sign was a field of hay.
That’s changing as construction of the Veterans Community Plaza has begun after an initial groundbreaking in 2016.
It’s located at the Northern State Recreation Area, Trailhead and Veterans Community Park off Helmick Road.
Directly south of the Vern Sims Veteran Pavilion, memorializing the local U.S. Army Air Corp veteran, the Veterans Community Plaza will be a combination of names, stories, lights, flags and landscaping.
“When it’s all done, there are eventually going to be placards people will be able to purchase with the names of those who have served,” said Skagit County Parks and Recreation Director Brian Adams. “And those will go onto several of the monuments. We are still working out the details of that and are looking to partner with a group to do that.”
The area will also have a mile of Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible trail along earthen berms located around the perimeter. The plans include informational kiosks and interpretive panels, as well as a military history area.
Adams said the plaza and trail are expected to be completed sometime in September with a price tag of about $800,000, half of which was covered by a grant secured through the Washington Recreation and Conservation Office.
“It has been a long process on a pretty big project,” Adams said. “The finished Veterans Community Plaza is going to have all kinds of amenities. It’s an exciting project and an incredible way to honor the veterans of Skagit County who have served in the past and more recently.”
Doyle Guffie and Jon Schmidt were the driving forces — and builders — of the pavilion, saying since the county owned the property, they wanted to see something to honor local veterans constructed there.
Eventually, the duo built the Vern Sims Veteran Pavilion that officially opened in 2016. They believed, however, that would be the extent of it.
“Vern touched everything in Sedro-Woolley,” Guffie said. “This was our way to honor him and his service. It was also a great way to not only honor him, but all other veterans. That was the goal of us building the pavilion.
“Now honoring our veterans is going to continue, and I am pleased to see that.”
Steadfast effort from Guffie and Schmidt played a major role in the Veterans Community Plaza becoming a reality.
“The concept was born by individuals who wanted to make sure to properly honor veterans,” Adams said. “It was essentially a grassroots effort born from those in the community.”
Both Guffie and Schmidt are excited to see this addition being constructed.
“We wanted to see something built that is going to last,” said Schmidt, a Vietnam veteran. “... We can’t wait to see how the plaza is going to turn out.”
Guffie said what started out as a simple picnic shelter to honor a local veteran just continues to grow and for all the right reasons.
“It just keeps going and going,” he said. “I really can’t believe how big it has become. Veterans deserve this recognition in Skagit County.”
