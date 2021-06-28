With temperatures expected to exceed 100 degrees today, several Skagit County locations are opening as cooling centers.
These centers are air-conditioned and open to anyone.
— The Lincoln Theatre, 712 S 1st St, Mount Vernon. Noon to 7:30 p.m. Monday. The city of Mount Vernon will provide cold water and popsicles, and family-friendly movies will be playing throughout the day. The city is also removing parking restrictions in its downtown.
— Sedro-Woolley, 110 W. State St., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. Water refill stations will be available, but drinking fountains will remain closed due to COVID-19.
— The former Upper Skagit Library, 45770 Main St., Concrete. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. Community Action will operate the location and provide water and a light lunch.
— Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Avenue. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday. No time limit. Guests are requested to bring their own water.
— The Anacortes Senior Activity Center, 1701 22nd St., is open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday.
