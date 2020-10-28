La Conner’s Rainbow Bridge will light up once again with the approval Monday of a funding agreement.
Skagit County agreed to cover one-third of the $8,992 estimated cost of the project, up to a max of $3,000, according to the agreement.
Town Administrator Scott Thomas said the town is seeking another $3,000 from the Port of Skagit, but said the project will proceed regardless.
Thomas said his hope is to have the project completed in early November, but that depends on the contractor’s schedule.
The Rainbow Bridge Relighting Project will add about 600 magnetic lights to the structure of the bridge, which spans the Swinomish Channel and connects La Conner to Fidalgo Island.
