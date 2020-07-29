Five candidates for Skagit County commissioner positions talked about the COVID-19 pandemic and planning for growth during a virtual candidate forum Tuesday.
Ron Wesen, the incumbent for Position 1, is squaring off against county Planning Commissioner and first-time candidate Mark Lundsten, and Anacortes business owner Johnny Archibald. Archibald did not attend the forum and filed no information for the county voters guide.
In Position 2, Burlington Chamber of Commerce CEO/President Peter Browning and Mount Vernon City Council member Mary Hudson are challenging 20-year Commissioner Ken Dahlstedt.
Each candidate said residents need to take the pandemic more seriously and abide by guidelines coming from state and local public health agencies.
Lundsten said that local Public Health is doing the best it can and is excelling at testing a high number of people daily.
“We just need more,” he added, saying that a lack of national leadership on the issue has increased the burden on states and counties.
Dahlstedt said he believed the county has done “an incredible job” during the pandemic. The county-funded drive-thru testing site at Skagit Valley College is testing hundreds of people per day, and many are coming from Whatcom or Snohomish counties because testing is more difficult to access there, he said.
Hudson proposed a dramatic expansion in county advertising on this issue, saying it needs to do whatever it can to get the message out on masking, social distancing and staying home whenever possible.
Browning, who formerly led the county’s Public Health department, agreed, saying the rise in new cases shows residents aren’t absorbing health guidelines.
Throughout the forum, Hudson emphasized the need for a new voice on the board of commissioners.
“Twenty years in office truly is long enough,” she said of Dalhstedt’s tenure.
From her perspective on the Mount Vernon City Council, she said Dahlstedt doesn’t work on building positive relationships with city leadership. To recover economically from the pandemic, she said the cities, county government and business community must work together.
“These are the people with their fingers on the pulse,” she said.
Dahlstedt said he has built strong relationships with state and federal leaders, who will be controlling the distribution of grant funding that could help the county recover faster.
The county has already committed $1 million from federal CARES Act funding to give grants to struggling small businesses, he said.
To a question on accommodating population growth in Skagit County, Dahlstedt said cities aren’t taking the issue seriously enough. The state Growth Management Act mandates cities accommodate 80% of growth, with unincorporated areas taking the other 20%.
He said the majority of housing sales in the county are for single-family homes at around $300,000. He said the cities need to incentivize building more inexpensive houses and apartments, and he targeted Mount Vernon specifically as not pulling its weight.
Hudson disagreed, saying area city councils have taken significant steps to allow for the construction of larger apartment complexes. Many of these projects are in the works, she said.
Wesen said expensive housing and homelessness are tied, and until the supply of housing grows countywide, people will continue to be priced out. Skagit County has among the lowest vacancy rate for apartments in the state, driving up costs for renters.
“When you have a low vacancy rate, it doesn’t take much of a drop in income to put that person on the street,” he said.
Browning said the property housing the Cascade Mall represents an opportunity to create a new community in Burlington. With its proximity to restaurants and bars, he said the area could become an attractive place to live for young people, while dramatically increasing housing availability in the city.
“We have way too many workers making good wages then leaving our county ... to spend it in a surrounding county. That’s not a very good business plan,” he said, adding that county leadership should work to make living here more appealing.
The forum, organized by the Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce, was one of a handful of opportunities for the public to hear from candidates.
Washington’s primary is set for Aug. 4. The top two candidates in each race will advance to the Nov. 3 general election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.