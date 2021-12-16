The small-town mayor at the center of local strife in recent years has been acting in an illegitimate capacity, according to a letter dated Monday from the Skagit County Prosecutor’s Office to the Town of Hamilton.
As a result, the Skagit County Board of Commissioners plans to appoint a Hamilton Town Council member as mayor in early 2022.
Carla Vandiver was elected in 2019 to serve a four-year term from 2020-2023. She lost eligibility for the role just five months in when she changed her voter registration to an address in Island County, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.
After voting as an Island County resident in the 2020 presidential election in November, Vandiver changed her voter registration back to Skagit County that December. However, the moment Vandiver changed her voter registration to Island County, she became disqualified from serving in the elected position within Skagit County, according to state law.
“The later change of her voter registration back to an address in the Town of Hamilton is insufficient to simply restore her to office,” the letter from the Prosecutor’s Office states.
By law, the town had 90 days after Vandiver became disqualified to appoint a replacement. After 90 days, which passed in August 2020, the authority to appoint a new mayor falls to county officials.
In a letter dated Tuesday, the county commissioners said they will accept letters of interest for the mayor role through Jan. 14 from any council members who will be serving as of Jan. 1.
Skagit County became aware of Vandiver’s disqualification from office through a recent citizens petition to have her recalled from office. While the petition was dismissed by a Skagit County Superior Court judge in November, it brought evidence in front of the Skagit County Prosecutor’s Office that county spokesperson Laura Han said couldn’t be ignored.
“The Prosecutor’s Office has a legal role in that recall process,” Han said. “As they were involved in that, this fact became apparent, and the Prosecutor’s Office felt they had the need to take action on their legal authority.”
Read the latest edition of the Skagit Valley Herald in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.
Footer Offer Promo
CARRIERS NEEDED!
Local News Worth Delivering
Become a newspaper carrier for the Skagit Valley Herald and earn up to $1,500 a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.