With the passage of Skagit County’s 2022 budget, the county commissioners are looking ahead to cuts in 2023.
This budget is the second in as many years to draw heavily from reserves, a trend all three commissioners say cannot continue.
Starting in January, commissioners and staff will begin creating a new strategic plan, which they expect will identify places where they can streamline operations and cut staffing.
The budget, which passed unanimously Monday, includes $66 million in general fund spending but only $56 million in revenue, County Administrator Trisha Logue said.
“We will be working very hard during the next six months to figure out how we’re going to make our budget work for 2023,” she said.
Included is $4.5 million to fund the removal of the fourth floor of the Skagit County Courthouse to reduce risk of damage to the building during an earthquake, $1 million for affordable housing, $6 million for economic development grants, $2 million for parks improvements and 10 new positions.
The budget also includes the maximum allowable increase to property taxes, 1%. In addition to that, Logue said the county will take an unused property tax increase that it banked in a prior year.
In total, this will generate about $326,000 in 2023, which County Commissioner Lisa Janicki said is reserved for improvements to code enforcement and the permitting process.
Logue said this will equate to about $15.53 more for residents of unincorporated Skagit County per year for the median $440,000 home, or about $9.29 for a city resident.
