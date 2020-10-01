Skagit County is seeking applicants to fill an expected vacancy on the Skagit County District Court.
District Court Judge Tom Verge is running unopposed this year for a judgeship on the Skagit County Superior Court, so the county is preparing to fill his seat in 2021, county spokesperson Laura Han said.
Applications are due by 4 p.m. Oct. 30, according to a news release from the county.
Verge's replacement will be selected by the county commissioners, the release states.
Applicants must be authorized to practice law in the state of Washington, and must be registered voters in Skagit County, the release states.
Information is available at skagitcounty.net/dcjudge.
