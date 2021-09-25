Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
The Skagit County Board of Commissioners is hosting a meeting to gather public input in its redistricting process.
At the meeting, the commissioners will meet with consultants from FLO Analytics for an analysis of population growth that will determine the size of each of the county’s three districts.
Local governments are required to redraw boundaries of their electoral districts every 10 years to account for changes in population. The redistricting follows completion of the census.
Skagit County has three commissioners districts, and each is represented by one commissioner.
Skagit County’s District 1 includes Anacortes, La Conner and the western portion of the county. District 2 is made up of Mount Vernon and the southwest corner of the county. District 3 represents the remainder of the county, including Burlington, Sedro-Woolley and other east county communities.
This process is separate from redistricting for state legislative and U.S. congressional districts, which is happening at the state level.
This is the second of four planned public meetings the commissioners will hold on redistricting ahead of a decision in December. The next, at 3 p.m. Oct. 25, will feature draft district maps by FLO Analytics.
