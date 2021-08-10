Skagit County will offer rapid COVID-19 testing and vaccinations at a pop-up clinic every Wednesday evening through October.
The clinic will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at the County Administration Building, 700 South Second St., in downtown Mount Vernon.
The clinic will offer free Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, and free rapid COVID-19 tests for those ages 5 and older. No insurance or appointments are required.
Rapid testing, also called antigen testing, detects proteins from the virus that causes COVID-19, Skagit County Public Health staff said in an email. The rapid test can give results within 15 minutes, a quicker turnaround than for a PCR test analyzed in a lab.
"Antigen tests are much more widely used now than they were this time last year," Public Health staff said. "We’re catching more positive cases this way and more people are likely to access this type of test because they are quick, easy, and you get results quickly."
Public Health staff said rapid tests are most accurate for individuals exhibiting symptoms and when administered within the first week of symptoms. If a person with symptoms receives a negative rapid test result, Public Health recommends they obtain a PCR test.
PCR tests are best for people with no symptoms who were exposed to a COVID-19 case or who plan to travel, Public Health staff said.
Public Health noted that rapid testing is not recommended as a pre-travel test.
In addition to the weekly Wednesday clinic, the county continues to host pop-up vaccination clinics at locations around Skagit County.
Information on vaccinations and testing is available at skagitcounty.net/Departments/HealthDiseases/coronavirus.htm.
