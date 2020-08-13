Skagit County will begin pavement repairs on McLean Road next Tuesday, with work expected to last through Aug. 31.
County Public Works will grind down and repave the road from its intersections at Best Road and at Beaver Marsh Road, a stretch of about two miles, according to a news release from the county.
Residents should expect a 15-minute traffic delay, the release states.
Work is part of the county’s annual pavement rehabilitation program, the release states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.