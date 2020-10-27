Skagit County will provide access to more beds to homeless people than it has in past winters, helping to keep the population safe from both exposure and COVID-19.
With no space available to host a traditional homeless shelter in a safe way, county funding will go toward a handful of motel voucher programs instead, said Sarah Hinman, division manager with county Public Health’s Housing & Community Services.
Between partnerships with three agencies in the county, she said the county plans to pay for 64 to 80 motel rooms for the winter, lasting through March.
While the number of beds offered is greater than it’s been in the past, it doesn’t come close to meeting the need.
As of last week, Hinman said 210 adults put themselves in Community Action of Skagit County’s housing interest pool, as did 94 families with children.
The county has used other CARES Act funding to support 112 motel shelter beds, but Hinman said those funds expire at the end of November.
Friendship House in Mount Vernon will use 25 rooms in a nearby motel, offering shelter to individuals and families.
Executive Director Tina Tate said shelter during the winter months is crucial. Being forced to sleep outside in freezing temperatures is damaging to health and results in fatalities every year.
“It’s completely inhumane to have people sleep that way,” she said.
Every year, homeless people end up needing treatment for frostbite, bronchitis, pneumonia or other conditions that are caused or worsened by the cold, she said.
Motels are also safer for residents trying to avoid exposure to COVID-19, allowing them to distance more easily than in a traditional homeless shelter, Tate said.
She said the nonprofit is also working on a program for 12 more people, which would bundle case management to families as they work toward finding permanent housing.
The Anacortes Community Health Council was granted funding to offer vouchers to 12 families. This program is set to start Nov. 26 and end March 15, Hinman said.
At least 15 more vouchers will be available in December through Catholic Community Services, with a focus on people who have been homeless for a long period of time, and who have a variety of barriers to housing.
This demographic often has chronic health issues and a mental illness or substance abuse issue, making them particularly vulnerable during winter, said Will Rice, agency director for Catholic Community Housing Northwest.
Rice said this program will also offer case management and is part of a planned expansion of the nonprofit’s housing programs in Skagit County.
Funding for these programs comes from a variety of local, state and federal sources, Hinman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.