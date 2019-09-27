Court report

@Brandon_SVH
The following are criminal cases heard Thursday in Skagit County Superior Court:
DRUGS
A Mount Vernon man pleaded guilty to a variety of drug and firearm possession charges and was sentenced to six years in prison.
Jackson Charles Baladez, 28, pleaded as result of a deal with prosecutors, and consolidated several cases from 2015 to 2018.
Charges included two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or distribute, one count of delivery of a controlled substance, one count conspiracy to possess a controlled substance, one count unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree and one count of attempting to elude police, according to court documents.
These charges stem from multiple contacts with law enforcement in which he was found in possession of heroin, methamphetamine and firearms, and was observed selling drugs.
DRUGS
Justin Matthew Matson, 28, of Sedro-Woolley, pleaded guilty to drug and firearm charges and was sentenced to 6 years in prison as part of a plea agreement.
Matson pleaded to one count unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree, one count possession of a short-barreled shotgun or rifle, one count first-degree criminal impersonation, one count attempting to elude police and two counts related to dealing drugs.
Court documents detail multiple times when Matson was found with drugs or firearms in his possession and attempted to evade arrest.
In one instance on June 11, 2018, Mount Vernon police saw Matson asleep in a car next to a glass pipe used to smoke methamphetamine. When police asked him to step out of the car, he fled, leaving behind the pipe, bags of drugs and two cellphones.
Law enforcement found drugs in the car, and communications on his phones that indicated he was selling drugs, documents state.
DRUGS
A Concrete man was sentenced to five years in prison, after pleading to a third-degree assault charge and a count of assault in violation of a no-contact order.
According to court documents, Waylon Leonard White, 27, broke into a man’s trailer and struck him several times in the head with a hammer.
White was forbidden from contacting the man because of a no-contact order, which stemmed from a previous assaults.
The victim addressed the court during sentencing, asking the judge for leniency and help getting White into drug addiction treatment, rather than incarceration.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.