Skagit County continues to report significant numbers of new COVID-19 cases, and Skagit Public Health leadership expects that trend to continue.
According to state data, 54 county residents tested positive for the virus between July 11-14, including 29 on July 11.
Laura Gelwicks, county spokesperson, said the state’s reporting process, which lags behind the county, made the new cases appear more concentrated than they were. Some cases documented in that period were actually confirmed as early as July 8. Even so, the cases are real, and the uptick is concerning, she said.
This comes after nearly a month of consistently climbing coronavirus cases in the county, aligning with its move to Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start plan and a coinciding easing of restrictions on restaurants and travel.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has reported 619 cases, with 61 hospitalizations and 16 deaths, according to the county website.
This increase likely doesn’t represent the worst of what the county will soon see, said Howard Leibrand, the county’s health officer.
Considering the reporting delay and the up to two-week incubation period, it’s unlikely these new positives represent the bulk of cases contracted during gatherings on the Fourth of July, he said.
“This might be the brink of it,” he said, adding he’s anticipating continued increases from large gatherings that he’s certain happened during the holiday weekend.
However, he also said he’s seen an increase in masking throughout the county, which also could soon show up in the data.
While reversion to Phase 1 in Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start plan is possible, Leibrand said his focus is solely on protecting the community.
“We don’t need to do something to appease the governor,” he said. “We need to do something to respond to the increasing numbers.”
Further, Leibrand said public health experts know significantly more about transmission than they did when lockdowns were first put in place and that “we could probably more surgically decide what is safe and what isn’t.”
“Maybe we don’t have to go back to Phase 1 (and prohibit dining in) restaurants,” he said. “Maybe we just need to moderate our behavior in restaurants.”
Due to increases statewide, Inslee on Tuesday extended a pause on any counties advancing through phases until at least July 28, with the understanding that it could be further extended.
While a recent outbreak at the Mira Vista long-term care facility in Mount Vernon does contribute to the overall numbers in Skagit County, Gelwicks said the majority of recent cases are coming from large gatherings and travel.
“It’s important that people remember that while travel to/for open activities is allowed in Phase 1 and 2, people are strongly encouraged to stay close to home,” she said in an email.
Residents should especially avoid travel to areas like Yakima County or Arizona, where large-scale community transmission is happening, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.