A fifth COVID-19 death was reported Tuesday in Skagit County, while statewide the toll reported was 394 that day.
By Wednesday, another 27 deaths were recorded statewide, bringing the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in Washington to 421.
The number of confirmed cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus and hospitalizations for the seriously ill also continues increasing.
Tuesday, Skagit County had 169 confirmed cases, 23 of which required hospitalization. By Wednesday, the numbers reached 172 and 25, respectively.
Those numbers are low compared to other counties across the state, but continued increases mean the new coronavirus is still being passed from person to person in the area.
“These next weeks are a critical time for Skagit County residents to continue to fully adhere to the Governor’s ‘Stay Home, Stay Healthy’ order,” Polly Dubbel, communicable disease and environmental health manager for Skagit County Public Health, said Wednesday. “We continue to have community transmission of COVID-19 and social distancing is the only way we are going to ... reduce the risk of hospitalizations and deaths in the coming weeks.”
