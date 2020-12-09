Skagit County's ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases hit its worst day yet Monday with 56 new cases reported.
It was the highest single-day increase so far, bringing the total to 2,270 cases among county residents, according to county data.
This comes alongside an extension Tuesday to Gov. Jay Inslee's restrictions, limiting occupancy in businesses and banning indoor social gatherings until at least Jan. 4.
The restrictions, originally announced Nov. 15, were set to expire on Dec. 14. An extension was necessary as COVID-19 cases are still at crisis levels, Inslee said Tuesday at a news conference.
Restaurants and bars are prohibited from offering indoor dining. Retail, grocery and personal service businesses are capped at 25% occupancy, according to Inslee's post on the restrictions.
In addition to the ban on indoor gatherings, outdoor gatherings are limited to five people outside one's household.
Indoor fitness facilities, movie theaters, museums and bowling alleys will remain closed.
“Unfortunately, we had a feeling this was coming,” said Jennifer Johnson, county Public Health director, in a news release.
"Gov. Inslee’s restrictions have had a great impact on people throughout our community," she said. "However, we have seen Skagitonians time and again step up to help others. We know that Skagit County can step up and reduce the current very high impact (of COVID-19) on our long-term care facilities, hospitals and clinics, schools and preschools, and employers by stopping the spread of COVID-19. "
Meanwhile, Skagit County has adapted its guidance on quarantine timeframes to line up with new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a news release from the county.
While a 14-day quarantine is still recommended, people can choose to end it after 10 days if they still have not developed symptoms, according to the release.
Alternatively, someone who tests negative for COVID-19 five or more days after exposure can end their quarantine after seven days.
People are asked to quarantine when they are exposed to someone with COVID-19, but have not developed symptoms.
Individuals who test positive for COVID-19, or have both symptoms and exposure to the virus, are still asked to isolate for at least 10 days after testing or onset of symptoms, the release states.
