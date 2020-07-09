Skagit County’s COVID-19 testing site is looking for volunteers to support its testing efforts through the summer.
Bob Dolhanyk, chief of emergency management for the county’s unified command, said the work of volunteers is crucial to offer widely available testing.
The county’s drive-thru testing site at Skagit Valley College has been testing the public consistently since April 27, with the help of 127 volunteers. While it started performing about 100 tests per day, Dolhanyk said staff are now testing as many as 500 people daily.
“We have volunteers who have put in 3,000 hours, and they’re tired,” he said.
Tina Bobbitt, volunteer coordinator for the site, said there are 24 full-time volunteer positions between traffic control, registration and testing — five of which require some level of medical certification.
“We have empty spots every day,” she said.
For the last several weeks, she said the center has had difficulty bringing in medical volunteers, though volunteer availability is unpredictable and the site’s needs can change day to day.
Dolhanyk said many of the medical volunteers were eager to sign up early in the pandemic, but many are now returning to work or taking vacations.
Without volunteers, he said none of this would be possible.
“They’re the key to the whole thing,” he said.
Skagit County’s testing site is the only county-run site Dolhanyk is aware of that’s been open consistently since April, and offering testing to anyone.
“I don’t know of any other county that’s doing what we’re doing,” he said.
Howard Leibrand, the county health officer, said robust testing is an essential part of controlling the spread of the virus.
Wide testing, when coupled with contact tracing, allows the county to quickly identify positive cases, track down people they could have spread the virus to and instruct them to isolate.
The county’s work here is also benefiting nearby counties. About half of the people tested at the center over the last several weeks have come from out of county, he said.
“We’ve been doing a lot for our neighbors,” Leibrand said.
Bobbitt said those interested in volunteering can call her directly at 360-391-5173.
