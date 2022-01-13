...HEAVY RAINFALL WILL MAINTAIN AN INCREASED THREAT OF LANDSLIDES
THROUGH TODAY...
Heavy precipitation over the past few days and weeks has greatly
increased soil moisture to saturated levels across Western Washington.
While additional rainfall today will be notably less than the last
two days, the additional rain will put extra pressure on soil
instability, leading to an increased threat of landslides.
For more information about current conditions, visit
www.weather.gov/seattle, select Hydrology, and then scroll down
for the links to the landslide information pages.
For more information on landslides, visit the website for the
Washington State Department of Natural Resources landslide
geologic hazards at: http://bit.ly/2mtA3wn
A staffing shortage caused by COVID-19 infections and exposures forced Skagit County Public Health on Thursday to temporarily shut down its COVID-19 testing and vaccination site at the county fairgrounds in Mount Vernon.
The site was not open Thursday and was to remain closed until at least Tuesday afternoon.
“Operating the site requires a minimum of 15 staff and volunteers each evening, including traffic personnel, administrative staff, and registered nurses,” Jennifer Johnson, director of county Public Health, said in a news release. “Without the necessary staffing, it just isn’t feasible to operate.”
The testing and vaccination site's hours are 3 to 6 p.m., Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
In addition to the regular schedule, next week Public Heath will also offer vaccinations and testing on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.