Coronavirus Skagit

Demand for COVID-19 testing is skyrocketing at Skagit County's testing and vaccination site at the county fairgrounds in Mount Vernon because of the rapidly-spreading omicron variant. 

On Monday, as the fairgrounds clinic was overwhelmed with those seeking testing, the city of Mount Vernon set new parking restrictions on streets near the fairgrounds to keep those waiting in line for testing from blocking traffic. 

County spokesperson Danica Sessions said the demand for testing is nearing all-time highs. 

She said cars are lining up at 2:30 p.m. for the 3 p.m. opening of the testing site. By 3:20 p.m. Monday, the county had to close the line to new cars despite the site being open until 6. 

"Demand is just absolutely overwhelming," she said.

The county recorded 610 new COVID-19 cases and 23 new hospitalizations in the prior week, continuing a trend of rapid growth driven by the omicron variant. 

In the week ending Jan. 1, 367 new cases were reported. 

According to a city of Mount Vernon news release, drivers waiting in line for testing have had to maneuver around parked vehicles and have blocked roads. This can impact emergency response times and other services for residents. 

Until demand for testing goes down, parking will be restricted to one side of the street on Cleveland Avenue from Taylor Street to Hazel Street, on Taylor Street between Cleveland Avenue and Second Street, and on Second Street to 1619 Taylor St. 

Sessions urged residents to avoid hospitals and urgent care clinics if they are in need of testing, and to look for community testing centers or try to purchase at-home testing kits. 

— Reporter Brandon Stone: bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.