...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 30 to 40 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE...Western Whatcom County, San Juan County and Western
Skagit County.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Skagit County is at its lowest since before the omicron surge.
The state Department of Health reported 203 new cases for the five days running Feb. 13 through Feb. 17. As of Monday morning, the department had not updated its COVID-19 data dashboard since 11:59 p.m. Feb. 17.
The 203 new cases represents a significant drop from the 549 new cases reported for the previous five-day, Sunday-through-Thursday period.
The 203 new cases is the lowest for Skagit County since 161 were recorded for the week of Dec. 12-18, and is well below the high of 1,159 recorded Jan. 9-15.
Skagit County Public Health discontinued posting daily COVID-19 data on its website Jan. 3, and is instead referring county residents to the Department of Health’s website.
From Feb. 13 to Feb. 17, the Department of Health reported one new COVID-19 death and 16 new hospitalizations.
Through Feb. 17, the county has had 183 COVID-19 deaths and 1,066 hospitalizations throughout the pandemic.
