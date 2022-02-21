Feb. 22 COVID Chart

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Skagit County is at its lowest since before the omicron surge.

The state Department of Health reported 203 new cases for the five days running Feb. 13 through Feb. 17. As of Monday morning, the department had not updated its COVID-19 data dashboard since 11:59 p.m. Feb. 17.

The 203 new cases represents a significant drop from the 549 new cases reported for the previous five-day, Sunday-through-Thursday period.

The 203 new cases is the lowest for Skagit County since 161 were recorded for the week of Dec. 12-18, and is well below the high of 1,159 recorded Jan. 9-15.

Skagit County Public Health discontinued posting daily COVID-19 data on its website Jan. 3, and is instead referring county residents to the Department of Health’s website.

From Feb. 13 to Feb. 17, the Department of Health reported one new COVID-19 death and 16 new hospitalizations.

Through Feb. 17, the county has had 183 COVID-19 deaths and 1,066 hospitalizations throughout the pandemic.

