The state Department of Health reported 189 new cases of COVID-19 in Skagit County for the five days running July 10 through July 14.

The 189 new cases represents an increase for the first time in the past three Sunday-through-Thursday periods.

The 189 cases is an increase of 25 from the 164 new cases reported for the previous five-day, Sunday-through-Thursday period, and are well below the high of 1,159 recorded in January.

This most recent Sunday-through-Thursday period marked the 12th consecutive time the number of new cases has been in the triple digits.

This has followed eight consecutive double-digit periods.

From July 10 through July14, there were no new COVID-19 deaths and 10 new hospitalizations in Skagit County, according to the state Department of Health.

Through July 14, Skagit County has had 214 COVID-19 deaths and 1,226 hospitalizations since the first case was confirmed here in March 2020.

