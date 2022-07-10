July 12 COVID Chart

The state Department of Health reported 164 new cases of COVID-19 in Skagit County for the five days running July 3 through July 7.

The 164 new cases is the lowest for a five-day, Sunday-through-Thursday period since 159 were recorded from May 29 through June 2.

Between the May 29-through-June 2 period and this most recent Sunday-through-Thursday period, the county had averaged 185.5 new cases.

The 164 cases represents a decrease of nine from the 173 new cases reported for the previous five-day, Sunday-through-Thursday period, and are well below the high of 1,159 recorded in January.

This most recent Sunday-through-Thursday period marked the 11th consecutive time the number of new cases has been in the triple digits.

This has followed eight consecutive double-digit periods.

From July 3 through July 7, there were no new COVID-19 deaths and 12 new hospitalizations in Skagit County, according to the state Department of Health.

Through July 7, Skagit County has had 216 COVID-19 deaths and 1,220 hospitalizations since the first case was confirmed here in March 2020.

