...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 3 PM PDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands,
Admiralty Inlet and Puget Sound and Hood Canal.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 3 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with high temperatures in the upper 80s to
low to mid 90s today. Overnight low temperatures this morning
will likely only cool into the 60s for many locations. This will
pose a moderate risk of heat-related illness.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Washington.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot conditions will increase the risk of heat-related
illnesses for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those
without effective cooling or adequate hydration.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A significant increase in cold- and high-
water related incidents is possible. Recent rains and late
snowmelt has lead to high, fast and cold flows on area
waterways. Cold water shock can lead to life-threatening
hypothermia within minutes. Use extreme caution if recreating
near water, wear a life jacket, and supervise children closely.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
&&
