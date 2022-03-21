March 22 COVID Chart

The state Department of Health reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 in Skagit County for the five days running March 13 through March 17.

As of Monday morning, the department had not updated its COVID-19 data dashboard since 11:59 p.m. March 17.

The 50 new cases is down from 51 new cases reported for the previous five-day, Sunday-through-Thursday period, and from the 80 reported the week before that.

The 50 new cases is the lowest for Skagit County since 43 were recorded for the week of July 25-31, and is well below the high of 1,159 recorded Jan. 9-15.

Skagit County Public Health discontinued posting daily COVID-19 data on its website Jan. 3, and is instead referring county residents to the Department of Health’s website.

From March 13 to March 17, the Department of Health reported two new COVID-19 deaths and six new hospitalizations in Skagit County.

Through March 17, the county has had 197 COVID-19 deaths and 1,108 hospitalizations throughout the pandemic.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

RainDrops

No one cares. Manufactured outrage over a manufactured crises has been aimed toward Ukraine and Putin, can't you see? That's the unelected establishments goal now, focus on Ukraine. Not the crumbling US infrastructure, not the failed border, the millions of illegal immigrants coming every month. No, don't focus on the real problems, focus on the next big crises.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.