The state Department of Health reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 in Skagit County for the five days running April 17 through April 21.

As of Monday morning, the department had not updated its COVID-19 data dashboard since 11:59 p.m. April 21.

The 49 new cases is up from the 38 new cases reported for the previous five-day, Sunday-through-Thursday period, but well below the high of 1,159 recorded Jan. 9-15.

Skagit County Public Health discontinued posting daily COVID-19 data on its website Jan. 3, and is instead referring county residents to the Department of Health’s website.

From April 17 to April 21, the Department of Health reported no new COVID-19 deaths and three new hospitalizations in Skagit County.

Through April 21, the county has had 204 COVID-19 deaths and 1,126 hospitalizations throughout the pandemic.

