May 24 COVID Chart

The state Department of Health reported 161 new cases of COVID-19 in Skagit County for the five days running May 15 through May 19, but no new deaths.

The 161 new cases represents an increase from the 137 new cases reported for the previous five-day, Sunday-through-Thursday period, but is well below the high of 1,159 recorded Jan. 9-15.

The number of new cases represents an increase for the third time in the past four Sunday-through-Thursday periods.

Skagit County Public Health discontinued posting daily COVID-19 data on its website Jan. 3, and is instead referring county residents to the Department of Health’s website.

From May 15 to May 19, the Department of Health reported six new hospitalizations in Skagit County but no new COVID-19 deaths.

Through May 19, the county has had 206 COVID-19 deaths and 1,158 hospitalizations throughout the pandemic.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.