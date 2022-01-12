goskagit

At least four school districts in Skagit County will honor county Public Health's request to not allow spectators at indoor events for at least two weeks in the wake of rising COVID-19 case numbers.

The Burlington-Edison, Mount Vernon, Anacortes and Concrete districts confirmed Wednesday afternoon that spectators will temporary not be allowed at indoor events, including sports contests.

Public Health asked the school districts earlier in the day to not allow spectators at indoor events at their K-12 schools.

The Concrete district began its temporary spectator ban on Wednesday, the Mount Vernon and Burlington-Edison districts will begin their bans on Thursday and the Anacortes district on Saturday.

High school athletic directors in the Sedro-Woolley, La Conner and Mount Vernon Christian school districts did not respond to a Wednesday afternoon email seeking clarification on what their districts will do.

According to statements from the school districts and county Public Health, the ban on spectators will be reevaluated in two weeks.

