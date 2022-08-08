The state Department of Health reported 121 new cases of COVID-19 in Skagit County for the five days running July 31 through Aug. 4.
The 121 new cases represents a second consecutive decrease for a Sunday-through-Thursday period. It is the lowest number of new cases since 121 were recorded in late April.
The 121 cases is a decrease of 58 from the 179 new cases reported for the previous five-day, Sunday-through-Thursday period, and are well below the high of 1,159 recorded in January.
This most recent Sunday-through-Thursday period marked the 15th consecutive time the number of new cases has been in the triple digits.
This has followed eight consecutive double-digit periods.
From July 31 through Aug. 4, there were no new COVID-19 deaths and five new hospitalizations in Skagit County, according to the state Department of Health.
Through Aug. 4, Skagit County has had 215 COVID-19 deaths and 1,228 hospitalizations since the first case was confirmed here in March 2020.
