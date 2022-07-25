The state Department of Health reported 210 new cases of COVID-19 in Skagit County for the five days running July 17 through July 21.
The 210 new cases represents an increase for the second consecutive Sunday-through-Thursday period.
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 10 PM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the 90s and lows in the mid 60s. This will pose a Heat Risk level of moderate to high risk of heat-related illness. * WHERE...Western Whatcom County, Southwest Interior, Western Skagit County, Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity. * WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 10 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling or adequate hydration. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hottest temperatures will be areas inland and away from the water. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. For sheltering information and other human services in your area, dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime. &&
The 210 cases is an increase of 21 from the 189 new cases reported for the previous five-day, Sunday-through-Thursday period, and are well below the high of 1,159 recorded in January.
This most recent Sunday-through-Thursday period marked the 13th consecutive time the number of new cases has been in the triple digits.
This has followed eight consecutive double-digit periods.
From July 17 through July 21, there were no new COVID-19 deaths and two new hospitalizations in Skagit County, according to the state Department of Health.
Through July 21, Skagit County has had 213 COVID-19 deaths and 1,226 hospitalizations since the first case was confirmed here in March 2020.
