Despite rising COVID-19 case numbers, Skagit County's health officer sees reason for optimism.
“COVID is not gone, but COVID is reaching a point where we can live with it," Howard Leibrand said in a presentation Tuesday to the county Board of Health.
As of Wednesday, Skagit County's rate of infection was about 63.8 cases per 100,000 residents. This represents a 50% climb over the previous week.
However, the county's case numbers are still lower than in the early days of the delta variant spike in mid-2021 and significantly below the worst days of omicron, Leibrand said.
And while other states and countries have seen a spike driven by omicron subvariant BA.2 and the end of local mask mandates, the increase has been more subdued here, he said.
“I think there's a lot of reason for optimism right now,” Leibrand said. “I expected an actual spike.”
But any analysis of recorded case numbers comes with a caveat.
Testing, once handled primarily by governments and health care providers, is now mostly done at home, and few results of these tests are being reported.
Leibrand said by some estimates, cases in the county are between seven and 10 times higher than is being reported.
He said testing has never been a perfectly accurate indicator of community health.
There has been an assumption throughout the pandemic that many people with the disease — especially those with mild or no symptoms — have not bothered to test.
They could, for instance, simply assume their symptoms are related to seasonal allergies.
Or, Leibrand said, someone living with others who have tested positive could assume they've caught COVID-19 too, and might not feel the need to confirm it.
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have fallen and are staying low, which is an indicator that severe cases have fallen. This information can be used to make assumptions of cases in general, he said.
“We’re probably missing a lot of disease, but it's probably mild disease,” he said.
Regardless, whether test results are reported isn't necessarily the most important metric. What matters is what an individual does after realizing they're positive.
“Reporting is not the goal here," Leibrand said. "Having people change their behavior if they're positive and not spreading it is the goal.”
Vaccinations continue to be the best tool in preventing infection and severe illness, he said. However, recent studies indicate immunity starts to fade four to six months after receiving a vaccination.
At that point, individuals are still protected against severe illness, but aren't as resistant to the virus itself, he said. Even after about six months, the risk of severe illness from COVID-19 is about the same as the seasonal flu.
Everyone should make sure they get their booster shot, and anyone eligible for a second booster — those 50 or older — should make an appointment, Leibrand said.
