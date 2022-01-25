...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Areas of dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 NM or
less.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands,
Admiralty Inlet and Puget Sound and Hood Canal.
* WHEN...Until noon PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST WEDNESDAY...
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile
or less in dense fog.For the Air Stagnation Advisory, a period
of stagnant air is expected, which could result in deteriorating
air quality.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Washington.
* WHEN...Until noon PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Air
stagnation may lead to the development or worsening of poor air
quality, and this may cause issues for people with respiratory
problems. Please check with your local air quality agency for
additional details and actions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please delay outdoor burning until
conditions improve.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
&&
