Skagit County Public Health will expand Monday a small COVID-19 vaccination clinic at its downtown Mount Vernon offices.

The expansion comes as the county plans to close its vaccination clinic at the Skagit County Fairgrounds.

Starting Monday, the clinic at the Public Health offices will be open by appointment from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and will offer standard, pediatric and booster doses.

On the same day, the vaccine clinic at the fairgrounds will be closed, and only COVID-19 testing will be offered at the site, the release states.

Residents can make a vaccine appointment at skagitcounty.net/COVIDvaccine, or by calling 360-416-1500.

 

