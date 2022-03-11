With the state COVID-19 indoor mask mandate ending Saturday, Skagit County residents are ready to throw off this symbol of the pandemic.
Though masks will no longer be required in schools, grocery stores or in gatherings with friends, county Health Officer Howard Leibrand said masks should still be a tool for protection in potentially risky situations.
“It’s still not time to take our seat belts off,” he said.
Unlike in early summer of 2021 — when the state last relaxed masking rules — Leibrand said there isn’t a concerning variant on the horizon that looks ready to start a surge.
“We have herd immunity, and we don’t have a threat on the horizon,” he said. “I don’t think we’re going to be blindsided.”
In mid-February, when Gov. Jay Inslee set a date to end the mask requirement, Skagit County reported about 550 new cases of COVID-19 per week.
The county is now reporting about 80 cases per week, though at-home test results aren’t reported and the real number of cases is probably two or three times higher, Leibrand said.
This number would have been appalling to him a year ago, but the situation is different now, he said. Both vaccinations and natural immunity are higher than ever, and the omicron variant tends to create more mild cases.
Hospitalizations are down, with zero to two reported in the county per day, according to state data. In early February, five to 10 people went to the hospital with COVID-19 per day.
So while spread is still a factor, the number of vulnerable people is lower, the risks associated with the virus are lower and people are free to wear masks if they want additional safety.
“When I’m with people that I trust to have a safe lifestyle, I’m glad to take my mask off,” Leibrand said.
He said he is reluctant to go without a mask in a grocery store, but acknowledged he’s more cautious than most and that the risk is low.
Also, he said there’s a significant difference between a large, well-ventilated supermarket and a small crowded corner store. The virus spreads more easily in places with stagnant air and limited room to distance oneself from others, and this should affect the choice to mask.
County Commissioner Lisa Janicki said she expects to see people making the choice to remove their mask gradually as they get comfortable with the new rules, and she hopes everyone will offer others a little space and grace.
A business or group is allowed to determine its own policies on masks, she said.
“What I’m really hoping for is that the public will respect the rules of the room,” Janicki said.
Meetings of the county Board of Commissioners will be in person again starting Monday, and masks will be optional.
With the state mandate ending, students and teachers will be allowed to remove their masks for the first time since they returned to in-person learning.
Ismael Vivanco, superintendent of the Mount Vernon School District, said he’s hearing a range of feelings from his staff, from cautious optimism to excitement. Some teachers say they will continue to wear a mask, he said.
All other precautions in the Mount Vernon district will stay in place, including distancing, testing requirements and air purification.
“The only difference is masks will be optional,” Vivanco said.
He said he has instructed his principals to talk to staff and students about respecting the choices of others.
