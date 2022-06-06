The state Department of Health reported 159 new cases of COVID-19 in Skagit County for the five days running May 29 through June 2.
The 159 new cases represent a decrease from the 172 new cases reported for the previous five-day, Sunday-through-Thursday period and are well below the high of 1,159 recorded in January.
It is the first decrease in the past three Sunday-through-Thursday periods.
Skagit County Public Health discontinued posting daily COVID-19 data on its website Jan. 3, and is instead referring county residents to the state Department of Health’s website.
From May 29 to June 2, the Department of Health reported no new COVID-19 deaths and 11 new hospitalizations in Skagit County.
Through June 2, the county has had 206 COVID-19 deaths and 1,191 hospitalizations throughout the pandemic.
