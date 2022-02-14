Skagit County is on the downslope of a wave of new COVID-19 omicron cases, and residents soon may be able to discard their masks.
This comes after a number of states, including Oregon and California, have made plans to eliminate mandates on masking at restaurants, schools and public gatherings.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said at a news conference last week that an announcement on plans for the state is coming this week.
Skagit County Health Officer Howard Leibrand said while the rate of new COVID-19 cases is falling week to week, the numbers are still alarmingly high.
“We are still seeing more cases every day than we were during the peak of delta,” he said. “This isn’t over, and no matter how much people want to think it’s over, it’s not.”
State data shows 549 new cases were reported over five reporting days from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10. That’s down from 559 the week before and 952 the week before that.
Severe cases have dropped, but hospitals are still admitting about five people per day, according to state data.
“We’re still seeing deaths — one or two per week,” Leibrand said.
However if trends continue, the risk to a vaccinated person will drop below that of the seasonal flu by the end of the omicron wave, he said. At that point, possibly by early March, precautions such as masks probably aren’t necessary.
At the same time, new antiviral treatments are becoming more available, as are COVID-19 tests, he said. Someone who gets a severe case of COVID-19 has access to better treatment, and those with more mild cases can test at home and avoid infecting others.
But until then, he urged people to keep their masks on in indoor settings.
“Good grief, we waited two years. What’s two weeks going to do?” he said. “If it saves one life, it’s worth doing.”
Skagit Valley Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Connie Davis said she could support a more gradual, evidence-backed approach to ending the mask mandate.
When the state relaxed restrictions last summer it led to a prolonged spike in cases, she said.
Setting an arbitrary date to end the mandate, regardless of cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the community, is “just a recipe for more spread,” she said.
“Everybody is ready for this to go away, but it’s not,” Davis said. “We’re going to have to learn how to live with it.”
The emergency department at Skagit Valley Hospital is seeing a noticeable drop in COVID-19 positive patients, indicating the county is seeing the end of the omicron wave. Her staff remain tired though, and are hoping community spread keeps falling, she said.
“Things have gotten a little bit better,” Davis said. “We still have our staffing issues, and people are tired.”
County Commissioner Peter Browning said he supports the winding down of mask mandates, but it has to come with detailed guidance from the state Department of Health.
Those at a higher risk of severe COVID-19 — the elderly, the immunocompromised and the unvaccinated — need to be told to wear a quality mask in order to protect themselves, he said.
Others should then be allowed to evaluate risk on their own, knowing that the vaccines or prior infection provide strong protection against the disease, he said.
“Well-informed personal choice is our next stage,” Browning said.
Vaccinations have been freely available to anyone who wants them. In Skagit County, about 64.4% of the population is vaccinated, according to state data.
“People who don’t have immunity, it will be at their own risk now,” Browning said.
In places such as schools, where masking has been required for students and staff, Browning said it’s time for the mask mandate to end.
Leibrand disagreed, saying a significant portion of new cases are in school-age children.
He said he trusts the research showing students are suffering social and emotional distress because of masking, but said protecting kids and their families is equally important.
Davis, too, said unmasking in the classroom wouldn’t be wise, citing a case rate in school-aged kids that’s higher than the county has seen in the past.
Without masks, she’s certain it will go up.
Younger people aren’t likely to get severely ill from COVID-19, but they can still spread it to vulnerable friends and family members, she said.
