...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Skagit County was down again last week.
The state Department of Health reported 952 new cases for the five days running Jan. 23 through Jan. 27. As of Monday morning, the department had not updated its COVID-19 data dashboard since 11:59 p.m. Jan. 27.
The 952 new cases marked the second consecutive week in which the number of new cases in the county has dropped.
For the two previous five-day Sunday-through-Thursday periods, the Department of Health reported 1,159 new cases (Jan. 9-13) and 1,051 new cases (Jan. 16-20) in Skagit County.
Skagit County Public Health discontinued posting daily COVID-19 data on its website Jan. 3, and is instead referring county residents to the Department of Health’s website.
From Jan. 23 to Jan. 27, the Department of Health reported no new COVID-19 deaths and 16 new hospitalizations.
Through Jan. 27, the county has had 164 COVID-19 deaths and 947 hospitalizations throughout the pandemic.
