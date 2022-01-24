COVID Chart

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Skagit County took a slight drop last week.

The state Department of Health reported 1,051 new cases for the five days running Jan. 16 through Jan. 20. As of Monday morning, the department had not updated its COVID-19 data dashboard since 11:59 p.m. Jan. 20.

For the previous five-day Sunday-through-Thursday period running Jan. 9 through Jan. 13, the Department of Health reported 1,159 new cases in Skagit County.

Skagit County Public Health discontinued posting daily COVID-19 data on its website Jan. 3, and is instead referring county residents to the Department of Health’s website.

From Jan. 16 to Jan. 20, the Department of Health reported no new COVID-19 deaths and 19 new hospitalizations.

Through Jan. 20, the county has had 160 COVID-19 deaths and 915 hospitalizations throughout the pandemic.

