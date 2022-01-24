...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST
WEDNESDAY...
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON PST TODAY...
* WHAT...A period of stagnant air is expected, which could result
in deteriorating air quality.
* WHERE...Tacoma Area, Bellevue and Vicinity, East Puget Sound
Lowlands, Western Whatcom County, Hood Canal Area, Everett and
Vicinity, Southwest Interior, Bremerton and Vicinity, Western
Skagit County and Seattle and Vicinity.
* WHEN...Until noon PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with
respiratory problems. Please check with your local air quality
agency for additional details and actions
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please delay outdoor burning until
conditions improve.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
&&
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Skagit County took a slight drop last week.
The state Department of Health reported 1,051 new cases for the five days running Jan. 16 through Jan. 20. As of Monday morning, the department had not updated its COVID-19 data dashboard since 11:59 p.m. Jan. 20.
For the previous five-day Sunday-through-Thursday period running Jan. 9 through Jan. 13, the Department of Health reported 1,159 new cases in Skagit County.
Skagit County Public Health discontinued posting daily COVID-19 data on its website Jan. 3, and is instead referring county residents to the Department of Health’s website.
From Jan. 16 to Jan. 20, the Department of Health reported no new COVID-19 deaths and 19 new hospitalizations.
Through Jan. 20, the county has had 160 COVID-19 deaths and 915 hospitalizations throughout the pandemic.
