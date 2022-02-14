...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Skagit County is down again.
The state Department of Health reported 549 new cases for the five days running Feb. 6 through Feb. 10. As of Monday morning, the department had not updated its COVID-19 data dashboard since 11:59 p.m. Feb. 10.
The 549 new cases is 10 fewer than the previous five-day, Sunday-through-Thursday period.
This slight drop comes after three weeks of fairly significant drops.
The Department of Health reported 1,159 new cases Jan. 9-13, 1,051 new cases Jan. 16-20 and 952 new cases Jan. 23-27.
The 549 new cases is the lowest for Skagit County since 367 were recorded Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.
Skagit County Public Health discontinued posting daily COVID-19 data on its website Jan. 3, and is instead referring county residents to the Department of Health’s website.
From Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, the Department of Health reported one new COVID-19 death and 19 new hospitalizations.
Through Feb. 10, the county has had 178 COVID-19 deaths and 1,040 hospitalizations throughout the pandemic.
