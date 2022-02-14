Feb. 15 COVID Chart

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Skagit County is down again.

The state Department of Health reported 549 new cases for the five days running Feb. 6 through Feb. 10. As of Monday morning, the department had not updated its COVID-19 data dashboard since 11:59 p.m. Feb. 10.

The 549 new cases is 10 fewer than the previous five-day, Sunday-through-Thursday period.

This slight drop comes after three weeks of fairly significant drops.

The Department of Health reported 1,159 new cases Jan. 9-13, 1,051 new cases Jan. 16-20 and 952 new cases Jan. 23-27.

The 549 new cases is the lowest for Skagit County since 367 were recorded Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.

Skagit County Public Health discontinued posting daily COVID-19 data on its website Jan. 3, and is instead referring county residents to the Department of Health’s website.

From Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, the Department of Health reported one new COVID-19 death and 19 new hospitalizations.

Through Feb. 10, the county has had 178 COVID-19 deaths and 1,040 hospitalizations throughout the pandemic.

