...AIR STAGNATION OUTLOOK IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...A period of stagnant air is expected to develop this
weekend into next week which could result in deteriorating air
quality next week.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Washington.
* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with
respiratory problems. Please check with your local air quality
agency for additional details and actions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please delay outdoor burning until
conditions improve.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be prepared for a prolonged period of poor air quality.
An Air Stagnation Outlook is issued when an extended period of
weather conditions are anticipated that could contribute to poor
ventilation, and thus potentially poor air quality. Be prepared
for these conditions to develop in the next 2 to 3 days, and for
the issuance of air stagnation advisories as the situation becomes
imminent.
&&
As new COVID-19 infections hit all-time highs, the state has started offering free in-home COVID-19 test kits.
At sayyescovidhometest.org, residents can request up to five free tests per household, according to a state Department of Health news release.
Tests will be available until all are claimed. As more become available, they too will given out to residents, according to the release.
“We anticipate people’s initial need in the test kits will exceed our current supply pretty quickly, but our focus is sharing what we have right now,” Fehrenbach, the department’s deputy secretary for prevention and health, said in the release. “We want to make sure the tests we have are in homes when our state needs testing the most — during this current surge.”
Skagit County recorded 1,159 new COVID-19 infections last week, driven by the highly-infective omicron variant, according to state data.
“This is an important step toward making tests more widely available across the state,” Umair Shah, state secretary of health, said in the release. “As we work with our federal partners, we look forward to seeing an increase in the number of tests flowing directly into people’s homes over the next several weeks.”
Four free COVID-19 tests are also available for order at covidtests.gov.
The state tests are made available through a partnership with Amazon and health care technology company CareEvolution, according to the release.
