As new COVID-19 infections hit all-time highs, the state has started offering free in-home COVID-19 test kits.

At sayyescovidhometest.org, residents can request up to five free tests per household, according to a state Department of Health news release.

Tests will be available until all are claimed. As more become available, they too will given out to residents, according to the release.

“We anticipate people’s initial need in the test kits will exceed our current supply pretty quickly, but our focus is sharing what we have right now,” Fehrenbach, the department’s deputy secretary for prevention and health, said in the release. “We want to make sure the tests we have are in homes when our state needs testing the most — during this current surge.”

Skagit County recorded 1,159 new COVID-19 infections last week, driven by the highly-infective omicron variant, according to state data.

“This is an important step toward making tests more widely available across the state,” Umair Shah, state secretary of health, said in the release. “As we work with our federal partners, we look forward to seeing an increase in the number of tests flowing directly into people’s homes over the next several weeks.”

Four free COVID-19 tests are also available for order at covidtests.gov.

The state tests are made available through a partnership with Amazon and health care technology company CareEvolution, according to the release.

 

