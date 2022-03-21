Police have in custody a man they suspect of bringing large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine into Skagit County.
Santos E. Gutierrez Fosella, who is facing a number of charges related to drugs, firearms and money laundering, is being held on $1 million bail in the Skagit County Community Justice Center.
It is believed the 23-year-old Gutierrez Fosella, a Skagit County resident, has been bringing drugs into Skagit and Whatcom counties from Arizona for sale and redistribution.
His March 14 arrest was the result of a six-month investigation involving the Skagit County Interlocal Drug Enforcement Unit and agents with U.S. Homeland Security Investigations.
Gutierrez Fosella was arrested March 14 while driving in the 1700 block of Freeway Drive in Mount Vernon. Two passengers in the vehicle were also arrested — one on a federal arrest warrant and one on an unrelated drug and firearms case.
In the car, police found about 100,000 counterfeit Percocet pills believed to contain fentanyl, four pounds of methamphetamine, five firearms and $18,000 in cash. Gutierrez is a convicted felon, and is not allowed to own or obtain a firearm.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Skagit County Superior Court, between October and December law enforcement conducted two undercover drug buys with Gutierrez Fosella.
The drugs bought were sent to the State Patrol crime lab, where it was determined they were counterfeit Percocet pills that contained fentanyl.
In early 2022, law enforcement learned that Gutierrez Fosella was bringing drugs into Skagit County from Arizona.
Police believe he had recently returned from such a trip when they took him into custody, during which he attempted to evade arrest by ramming a police vehicle.
Gutierrez Fosella is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.