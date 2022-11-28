Grimnes
Brett Harold Grimnes appears in court Monday in Mount Vernon during his sentencing for first-degree robbery.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

A 40-year-old Anacortes man avoided life in prison Monday when a Skagit County Superior Court judge ruled that a previous conviction did not qualify as what is known under state law as a strike offense.

In Washington, three convictions on what are considered by the state to be among the most serious of offenses results in a life sentence without the possibility of parole.


