MOUNT VERNON — A 16-year-old Mount Vernon boy turned himself in to law enforcement Sunday for his involvement in the July 17 gang-related shooting at Walmart in Mount Vernon that left five injured.

Police booked the boy into Skagit County Juvenile Detention, according to a news release from the Mount Vernon Police Department.

