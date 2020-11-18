A man believed to have taken part in two robberies in Skagit County has been identified and located in the Pierce County Jail.
On Nov. 2 and Nov. 3, the Burlington Police Department and Skagit County Sheriff's Office launched investigations into two reported armed robberies at gas stations in the county.
In both cases, two men — one brandishing a firearm — threatened the clerk and demanded money.
Police determined that at least one suspect appeared to be connected to both robberies.
Detectives from both agencies received tips that led them to the identity of the man who brandished the weapon, Burlington police Det. Sgt. Jeremy Kramer said in a news release.
They were then able to locate the man in the Pierce County Jail, where he had been booked for investigation of unlawful possession of a firearm and being a fugitive from justice, Kramer said.
The 21-year-old man is from Colorado.
He is expected to be charged in Skagit County Superior Court with two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, Kramer said.
Investigators are attempting to locate the second suspect or suspects, from the robberies. Anyone with information about the Burlington incident can contact the Burlington Police Department at 360-755-0921.
