BURLINGTON — Law enforcement closed a section of Hazel Street in Burlington on Wednesday after a suspect in a Mount Vernon hit-and-run climbed atop a roof, resulting in a nine-hour long standoff.
At 6 a.m., law enforcement served search and arrest warrants in the 1000 block of Hazel Street for a suspect wanted for vehicular assault in relation to an incident in April in which the driver of a vehicle hit a family of four on a sidewalk on North LaVenture Road.
According to Mount Vernon Police Chief Chris Cammock, the suspect fled and evaded police in previous attempts to take him into custody.
Officers met with multiple individuals at the residence and the suspect escaped to the attic and refused to leave, resulting in law enforcement treating the situation as one involving a barricaded suspect.
The suspect later climbed atop the roof of the residence. Members of the Skagit County Crisis Negotiation Team oversaw communication with the suspect.
At 3:30 p.m. the suspect surrendered and law enforcement took him into custody.
Law enforcement continued to clear the residence and arrested a second suspect hiding in the attic. This suspect was wanted on charges in an unrelated case.
Providing assistance to the Mount Vernon Police Department were the Burlington Police Department, Skagit County Sheriff’s Office and FBI; tactical teams from Mount Vernon, Skagit County and Oak Harbor; the Burlington Fire Department; and the Skagit County Crisis Negotiation Team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.