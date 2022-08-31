goskagit

BURLINGTON — Law enforcement closed a section of Hazel Street in Burlington on Wednesday after a suspect in a Mount Vernon hit-and-run climbed atop a roof, resulting in a nine-hour long standoff.

At 6 a.m., law enforcement served search and arrest warrants in the 1000 block of Hazel Street for a suspect wanted for vehicular assault in relation to an incident in April in which the driver of a vehicle hit a family of four on a sidewalk on North LaVenture Road.

