Handcuffs

BURLINGTON — A man wanted by Burlington police for allegedly shooting to death another man Friday night is being held in the Snohomish County Jail for allegedly killing another man the following day.

Skagit County prosecutors had an arrest warrant issued Monday for the 22-year-old Big Lake-area man for his alleged role in the Friday shooting in Burlington.

— Reporter Benjamin Leung: bleung@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2156, Twitter: @goskagit

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.