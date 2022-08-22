BURLINGTON — A man wanted by Burlington police for allegedly shooting to death another man Friday night is being held in the Snohomish County Jail for allegedly killing another man the following day.
Skagit County prosecutors had an arrest warrant issued Monday for the 22-year-old Big Lake-area man for his alleged role in the Friday shooting in Burlington.
He is wanted in Skagit County on a charge of second-degree murder, and is being held in the Snohomish County Jail for second-degree murder.
About 8:30 p.m. Friday, Burlington police responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of East Fairhaven Avenue, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Skagit County Superior Court.
Officers found Jacob A. L. Hanson bleeding and unresponsive from suspected gunshot wounds.
Medics pronounced Hanson dead at the scene.
Responding officers found Hanson with a rifle in his hands, though detectives determined Hanson likely attempted to retrieve the rifle to defend himself after an armed suspect pursued and shot at him.
After identifying a suspect in the death of Hanson, Burlington police learned the suspect had been arrested by Snohomish County Sheriff's Office deputies about 11 a.m. Saturday and charged in the death of a man in Granite Falls.
Inside a work vehicle being driven by the suspect, Snohomish County deputies found two handguns of the same caliber used in the shooting death of Hanson. The guns were loaded with the same ammunition used in the Burlington shooting.
Skagit County prosecutor Haley Sebens said in an email the suspect is being held in the Snohomish County Jail on $3 million bail.
The arrest warrant filed in Skagit County Superior Court says the county is requesting the suspect be extradited to Skagit County, where he will be held on $2 million bail.
