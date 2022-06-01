MOUNT VERNON — Two men have been charged in the January shooting death of 37-year-old Arturo Barrios-Romero of Mount Vernon.
Jose Rosales Garcia, a 33-year-old Mount Vernon man, was charged Tuesday in Skagit County Superior Court with rendering criminal assistance and as an alien in possession of a firearm.
Isaac Jose Torres, a 29-year-old Mount Vernon man, was charged Thursday with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.
About 5:30 a.m. Jan. 9, Mount Vernon police officers were dispatched to a report of CPR being performed on a 37-year-old Mount Vernon man at an apartment in the 300 block of Stanford Drive.
During the resuscitation efforts, it was found the man, Barrios-Romero, had a gunshot wound to the upper torso. He was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.
Further investigation determined that Barrios-Romero was shot at a gathering at the apartment after a group had left a local drinking establishment, according to a Wednesday news release from the Mount Vernon Police Department.
Investigators believe Torres intended to kill Barrios-Romero, but the act was not premeditated.
According to the news release, Garcia was the apartment tenant and host of the gathering where Barrios-Romero was shot, while Torres was an attendee and did not live in the apartment complex.
Both Garcia and Torres are in custody in the Skagit County Community Justice Center.
According to the news release, although charges have been filed, the investigation remains open and active.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.