A 26-year-old Concrete man remained in custody Monday for allegedly stabbing to death a roommate late last week.
The man is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on an investigative hold for first-degree murder.
The Skagit Valley Herald does not use the names of suspects until they are formally charged in court.
According to court records, the 26-year-old man killed a 52-year-old Concrete man on Thursday with a sword or sharp blade that goes into a cane as a sheath.
The sword was the property of another man who lives in the home in the 46000 block of Washington Street in Concrete, but who was not home at the time of the incident.
Court records indicate the man was stabbed in the chest early in the morning while sitting in a chair. The documents state that it appears the sword went through the victim's body and then through the chair on which he was sitting.
Skagit County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the home at about 5 a.m. that morning after a 911 call from another roommate who had returned home to find the victim with a stab wound in his chest.
The victim died at Skagit Valley Hospital two hours later.
The suspect was identified and arrested near the intersection of Dillard Avenue and East Main Street without incident, according to documents.
Documents state the suspect initially denied any role in the stabbing, but later told investigators he stabbed the victim because he "hurts women and they needed retribution."
The suspect said he had a list of names in his head of three other people he planned to kill, court documents state.
— Reporter Brandon Stone: bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH
