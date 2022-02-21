...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 30 to 40 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE...Western Whatcom County, San Juan County and Western
Skagit County.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
The Concrete resident shot Wednesday night by a Sedro-Woolley police officer has died.
David A. Babcock died at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bellingham, and an autopsy performed Monday by the Whatcom County medical examiner determined the cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the head, which classifies it as a homicide, according to a Monday afternoon news release from the Skagit-Island Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART).
According to the release, homicide can be classified in different ways to include (1) murder, (2) homicide by abuse, (3) manslaughter, (4) excusable homicide, or (5) justifiable homicide.
Since the shooting near the intersection of Fruitdale and McGarigle roads in northeast Sedro-Woolley, SMART investigators have documented the scene and have the vehicle the 51-year-old Babcock was driving in a secure facility for processing and examination, according to the release.
Detectives have also secured police body camera footage, have taken statements from witnesses and have canvassed the neighborhood near the shooting.
According to a SMART news release on Thursday, Mount Vernon police attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle driven by Babcock about 11:19 p.m. Wednesday on East College Way near Interstate 5 because they believed the vehicle was stolen. The vehicle, the release states, fled on northbound I-5 and Mount Vernon police did not pursue.
The Thursday release said the vehicle was later spotted by a Skagit County Sheriff’s Office deputy and still later by Sedro-Woolley police, who attempted to reengage the vehicle.
The Monday release states investigators have been able to determine that Babcock was traveling south on Fruitdale Road approaching McGarigle Road, and officers were off the roadway near McGarigle Road as Babcock approached.
The release states the vehicle left the roadway driving toward the officers’ location when the shooting occurred about 11:46 p.m.
The release states, “It’s too early for conclusions as to why the driver took these actions or the resulting weapon discharge by police.”
The Monday release states that at the conclusion of the investigation all evidence and information collected will be submitted to the Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to will determine the legality of the actions of all involved.
SMART is made up of detectives and command staff from multiple agencies in Skagit and Island counties. The Sedro-Woolley Police Department is not participating in the investigation.
