Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
The Skagit County Coroner's Office has ruled the Jan. 9 Mount Vernon shooting death of 37-year-old Arturo Romero a homicide.
About 5:30 a.m. Jan. 9, a 911 call for medical aid brought first responders to an apartment building on Stanford Drive.
It was found when CPR on Romero was stopped that he had a gunshot wound to the torso.
Skagit County Coroner Hayley Thompson determined the gunshot wound was fatal and inflicted by another person.
Mount Vernon Criminal Investigations Lt. Mike Moore said Monday the investigation of the homicide is ongoing.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the police department at 360-336-6271 or 360-428-3211.
Meanwhile, a Skagit County Sheriff's Office investigation continues into a murder-suicide that occurred in November in the Marblemount area.
Thompson recently ruled the death of the victim in that case, 36-year-old Michael Hobart, a homicide, and the death of his alleged killer a suicide.
Hobart died of multiple gunshot wounds Nov. 6. His alleged killer died of a single gunshot wound to the head.
— Reporter Kimberly Cauvel: 360-416-2199, kcauvel@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @Kimberly_SVH, Facebook.com/bykimberlycauvel
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Submit your event now.
Tweets by goskagit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.