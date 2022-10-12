The state Court of Appeals overturned a Mount Vernon woman’s conviction Monday on first-degree solicitation to commit murder.
Vanessa Valdiglesias LaValle was sentenced in Skagit County Superior Court in July 2021 to 15 years in prison after she was found guilty of soliciting her son to kill his father and of solicitation to commit first-degree assault with a noxious substance.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Valdiglesias LaValle taught her son how to poison his father by putting rat poison in his food and wine. Valdiglesias LaValle and her son’s father were divorced, and the father had full custody of their two children.
In an audio recording made by the son, Valdiglesias LaValle tells him that after he kills his father, “we are forever (inaudible) live together,” according to a transcript from the Court of Appeals’ published opinion.
But that court ruled that a charge of criminal solicitation requires a person to offer money or a “thing of value” to another to engage in criminal behavior.
Valdeglesias LaValle filed a pretrial motion to dismiss the criminal solicitation charge, arguing that the statement “we will be together forever” failed to constitute a “thing of value,” according to the published opinion.
At a pretrial hearing, the local court ruled that the “offer of care and being together ‘forever and ever’ constituted a ‘thing of value,’” and denied the motion, according to the published opinion.
Valdiglesias LaValle appealed her conviction following her trial and sentencing.
The three appellate court judges agreed with Valdeglesias LaValle that telling her son they will “be ‘together forever’” failed to constitute a “thing of value.”
According to the published opinion, the term “thing of value” speaks to things of monetary value. The published opinion describes Valdiglesias LaValle’s actions as “more akin to encouraging” and not enough to constitute a criminal solicitation conviction.
The Court of Appeals reversed Valdeglesias LaValle’s conviction because the Skagit County court “applied the wrong legal standard at (her) sentencing.”
