The following are criminal cases heard Thursday in Skagit County Superior Court:
ROBBERY, ASSAULT
A 32-year-old Burlington woman pleaded not guilty to first-degree robbery and second-degree assault.
The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kelsy Lynn Parris on a warrant related to an alleged incident involving the assault and robbery of a juvenile.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Parris encouraged multiple individuals to engage in the assault of a juvenile girl and a juvenile boy on Nov. 27.
Additionally, Parris encouraged the individuals to take the juvenile girl’s phone, which resulted in the phone being smashed with a hammer.
Parris has a trial scheduled for Jan. 30. Her bail has been set at $25,000.
BURGLARY, CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES
A 33-year-old Burlington man faces multiple felony and misdemeanor chargers, including second-degree burglary, first-degree theft and two controlled substance charges.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Burlington police first referred Richard Anthony Sanchez for charges related to the Feb. 11 complaint of a business that was burglarized overnight.
On Dec. 15, prosecutors charged Sanchez for allegedly possessing methamphetamine and fentanyl with intent to manufacture or deliver.
His bail has been set at $75,000. No trial date has been set, and no plea has been made.
— Reporter Benjamin Leung: bleung@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2156, Twitter: @goskagit
